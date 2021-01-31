TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, JAN. 31, the 31st day of 2021. There are 334 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Seitz White Brode Loomis

Dr. Hans Bethe of Cornell University, who was one of the leading U.S. A-bomb makers at Los Alamos, N.M., sits with other top U.S. physicists at Columbia University in New York, Feb. 4, 1950. They warned during a news conference that one hydrogen bomb can destroy New York or any other large city, that using the H-bomb would betray morality and urged that the U.S. not be the first to use it. From left to right, front row: George B. Pegram of Columbia University; Samuel K. Allison of the University of Chicago; Bruno Rossi of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Dr. Bethe. Second row: Kenneth T. Bainbridge of Harvard University; Charles C. Lauritsen of the California Institute of Technology; Victor F. Weisskopf of MIT; and F. Wheeler Loomis of the University of Illinois. Last row, left to right: Robert B. Brode of the University of California; Milton G. White of Princeton University; and Frederick Seitz of the University of Illinois. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

On Jan. 31, 1950, President Harry S. Truman announced he had ordered development of the hydrogen bomb.

10 YEARS AGO

A federal judge in Florida declared the Obama administration’s health care overhaul unconstitutional, siding with 26 states that argued people cannot be required to buy health insurance.

ON THIS DATE

In 1865, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution abolishing slavery, sending it to states for ratification. (The amendment was adopted in December 1865.)

In 1919, baseball Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson was born in Cairo, Ga.

In 1945, Pvt. Eddie Slovik, 24, became the first U.S. soldier since the Civil War to be executed for desertion as he was shot by an American firing squad in France.

In 1956, the creator of “Winnie-the-Pooh,” British author A.A. Milne, died at age 74.

In 2005, jury selection began in Santa Maria, California, for Michael Jackson’s child molestation trial. (Jackson was later acquitted.) 

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event

In this image from video, Justin Timberlake performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)

Former Interior Secretary James Watt is 83.

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 83.

Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 74.

Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 70.

Actor Kelly Lynch is 62.

Actor Minnie Driver is 51.

Actor Portia de Rossi is 48.

Singer JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE is 40.

Actor Tyler Ritter is 36.

Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 34.

Tags

Trending Video