TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JAN. 31, the 31st day of 2021. There are 334 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 31, 1950, President Harry S. Truman announced he had ordered development of the hydrogen bomb.
10 YEARS AGO
A federal judge in Florida declared the Obama administration’s health care overhaul unconstitutional, siding with 26 states that argued people cannot be required to buy health insurance.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution abolishing slavery, sending it to states for ratification. (The amendment was adopted in December 1865.)
In 1919, baseball Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson was born in Cairo, Ga.
In 1945, Pvt. Eddie Slovik, 24, became the first U.S. soldier since the Civil War to be executed for desertion as he was shot by an American firing squad in France.
In 1956, the creator of “Winnie-the-Pooh,” British author A.A. Milne, died at age 74.
In 2005, jury selection began in Santa Maria, California, for Michael Jackson’s child molestation trial. (Jackson was later acquitted.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Interior Secretary James Watt is 83.
Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 83.
Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 74.
Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 70.
Actor Kelly Lynch is 62.
Actor Minnie Driver is 51.
Actor Portia de Rossi is 48.
Singer JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE is 40.
Actor Tyler Ritter is 36.
Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.