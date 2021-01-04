THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do. “ — Kobe Bryant
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JAN. 4, the fourth day of 2021. There are 361 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 4, 1965, PRESIDENT LYNDON B. JOHNSON delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”
10 YEARS AGO
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA signed a $1.4 billion overhaul of the nation’s food safety system.
ON THIS DATE
In 1904, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gonzalez v. Williams, ruled that Puerto Ricans were not aliens and could enter the United States freely; however, the court stopped short of declaring them citizens. (Puerto Ricans received U.S. citizenship in March 1917.)
In 1944, Ralph Bunche became the first African-American officer at the State Department as he was appointed to a post in the Near East and African Section.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
In 1999, former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura took the oath of office as Minnesota’s governor.
In 2010, Dubai opened the world’s tallest skyscraper, and in a surprise move renamed the 2,717-foot gleaming glass-and-metal tower Burj Khalifa in a nod to the leader of neighboring Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich sheikdom that had come to its financial rescue.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Barbara Rush is 94.
Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 66.
Country singer Patty Loveless is 64.
Actor Patrick Cassidy is 59.
Actor Rick Hearst is 56.
Country singer Deana Carter is 55.
Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 54.
Actor-singer Jill Marie Jones is 46.
Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 38.
MLB All-Star KRIS BRYANT is 29.
