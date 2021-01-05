TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JAN. 5, the fifth day of 2021. There are 360 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 5, 1998, Sonny Bono, the 1960s pop star-turned-politician, was killed when he struck a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line; he was 62.
10 YEARS AGO
JOHN BOEHNER was elected speaker as Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives on the first day of the new Congress.
ON THIS DATE
In 1896, an Austrian newspaper, Wiener Presse, reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen of a type of radiation that came to be known as X-rays.
In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)
In 1925, Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon announced that he had ordered development of the space shuttle.
In 1975, “The Wiz,” a musical version of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” featuring an all-Black cast, opened on Broadway.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale is 93.
Actor Robert Duvall is 90.
Actor-director Diane Keaton is 75.
Actor Ted Lange is 73.
Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 71.
Actor Pamela Sue Martin is 68.
Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 56.
Talk show host/dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 53.
Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 52.
Actor BRADLEY COOPER is 46.
