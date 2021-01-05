THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough." — Og Mandino
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6, the sixth day of 2021. There are 359 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 6, 2001, with Vice President AL GORE presiding in his capacity as president of the Senate, Congress formally certified George W. Bush the winner of the bitterly contested 2000 presidential election.
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. Defense Secretary ROBERT GATES announced he would cut $78 billion from the Defense Department budget over the next five years, an effort to trim fat in light of the nation’s ballooning deficit.
ON THIS DATE
In 1919, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, died in Oyster Bay, New York, at age 60.
In 1968, a surgical team at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, led by Dr. Norman Shumway, performed the first U.S. adult heart transplant, placing the heart of a 43-year-old man in a 54-year-old patient (the recipient died 15 days later).
In 1993, jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, 75, died in Englewood, N.J.; ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev died in suburban Paris at age 54.
In 1994, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg by an assailant at Detroit’s Cobo Arena; four men, including the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s rival, Tonya Harding, went to prison for their roles in the attack. (Harding pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hinder prosecution, but denied any advance knowledge about the assault.)
In 2017, Congress certified Donald Trump’s presidential victory over the objections of a handful of House Democrats, with Vice President Joe Biden pronouncing, “It is over.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country musician Joey Miskulin (Riders in the Sky) is 72.
Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 70.
Singer Jett Williams is 68.
World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 64.
Actor Scott Bryce is 63.
TV chef Nigella Lawson is 61.
TV personality Julie Chen is 51.
Actor Danny Pintauro ("Who’s the Boss?") is 45.
Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 39.
Rock singer ALEX TURNER (Arctic Monkeys) is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.