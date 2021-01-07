THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Love doesn’t make the world go ‘round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 7, the seventh day of 2021. There are 358 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 7, 1942, Japanese forces began besieging American and Filipino troops in Bataan during World War II. (The fall of Bataan three months later was followed by the notorious Death March.)
10 YEARS AGO
A package addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano ignited at a Washington postal facility, a day after fiery packages sent to Maryland’s governor and state transportation secretary burned the fingers of workers who opened them.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation’s first chief executive.
In 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.
In 1972, Lewis F. Powell, Jr. and William H. Rehnquist were sworn in as the 99th and 100th members of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1999, for the second time in history, an impeached American president went on trial before the Senate. President Bill Clinton faced charges of perjury and obstruction of justice; he was acquitted.
In 2015, masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a French newspaper that had caricatured the Prophet Mohammad, methodically killing 12 people, including the editor, before escaping in a car. (Two suspects were killed two days later.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Kenny Loggins is 73.
Actor David Caruso is 65.
Talk show host Katie Couric is 64.
Country singer David Lee Murphy is 62.
Actor Hallie Todd is 59.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is 58.
Actor NICOLAS CAGE is 57.
Country singer-musician John Rich is 47.
Actor Dustin Diamond is 44.
Actor Camryn Grimes is 31.
