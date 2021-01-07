THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Love doesn’t make the world go ‘round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 7, the seventh day of 2021. There are 358 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Pacific War 75 Key Events

FILE – In this 1942, file photo provided by U.S. Marine Corps, Japanese soldiers stand guard over American war prisoners just before the start of the Bataan Death March following the Japanese occupation of the Philippines. Japan’s unpreparedness for the large number of captives, coupled with disdain for surrendering troops, led to extensive brutality during the forced march, remembered as one of worst atrocities of World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

On Jan. 7, 1942, Japanese forces began besieging American and Filipino troops in Bataan during World War II. (The fall of Bataan three months later was followed by the notorious Death March.)

10 YEARS AGO

A package addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano ignited at a Washington postal facility, a day after fiery packages sent to Maryland’s governor and state transportation secretary burned the fingers of workers who opened them.

ON THIS DATE

In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation’s first chief executive.

In 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.

In 1972, Lewis F. Powell, Jr. and William H. Rehnquist were sworn in as the 99th and 100th members of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1999, for the second time in history, an impeached American president went on trial before the Senate. President Bill Clinton faced charges of perjury and obstruction of justice; he was acquitted.

In 2015, masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a French newspaper that had caricatured the Prophet Mohammad, methodically killing 12 people, including the editor, before escaping in a car. (Two suspects were killed two days later.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show

Nicolas Cage presents the Robert Altman award at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Singer Kenny Loggins is 73.

Actor David Caruso is 65.

Talk show host Katie Couric is 64.

Country singer David Lee Murphy is 62.

Actor Hallie Todd is 59.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is 58.

Actor NICOLAS CAGE is 57.

Country singer-musician John Rich is 47.

Actor Dustin Diamond is 44.

Actor Camryn Grimes is 31.

