THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” — Marie Curie
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 8, the eighth day of 2021. There are 357 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 8, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, declared an “unconditional war on poverty in America.”
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. Rep. GABRIELLE GIFFORDS, D-Ariz., was shot and critically wounded when a gunman opened fire as the congresswoman met with constituents in Tucson; six people were killed, 12 others also injured. (Gunman Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced in Nov. 2012 to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 140 years.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1935, rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
In 1968, the Otis Redding single “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” was released on the Volt label almost a month after the singer’s death in a plane crash.
In 1998, Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, was sentenced in New York to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In 1994, Tonya Harding won the ladies’ U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit, a day after Nancy Kerrigan dropped out because of the clubbing attack that had injured her right knee. (The U.S. Figure Skating Association later stripped Harding of the title.)
In 2006, the first funerals were held in West Virginia for the 12 miners who’d died in the Sago Mine disaster six days earlier.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show host Bob Eubanks is 83.
Actor Kathleen Noone is 76.
Rock musician Robby Krieger (The Doors) is 75.
Movie director John McTiernan is 70.
Reggae singer SEAN PAUL is 48.
Actor Amber Benson is 44.
Actor Scott Whyte is 43.
Actor Sarah Polley is 42.
Actor Rachel Nichols is 41.
Actor Gaby Hoffman is 39.
