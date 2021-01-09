THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world.” — Archimedes
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 9, the ninth day of 2021. There are 356 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 9, 2020, Chinese state media said a preliminary investigation into recent cases of viral pneumonia had identified the probable cause as a new type of coronavirus.
10 YEARS AGO
Federal prosecutors brought charges against Jared Loughner, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., and killing six people at a political event in Tucson the day before.
ON THIS DATE
In 1793, Frenchman Jean Pierre Blanchard, using a hot-air balloon, flew from Philadelphia to Woodbury, New Jersey.
In 1913, Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, was born in Yorba Linda, California.
In 1951, the United Nations headquarters in New York officially opened.
In 1987, the White House released a January 1986 memorandum prepared for President Ronald Reagan by Lt. Col. Oliver L. North showing a link between U.S. arms sales to Iran and the release of American hostages in Lebanon.
In 2015, French security forces shot and killed two al-Qaida-linked brothers suspected of carrying the rampage at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that had claimed 12 lives, the same day a gunman killed four people at a Paris kosher grocery store before being killed by police.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Folk singer Joan Baez is 80.
Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 77.
Singer CRYSTAL GAYLE is 70.
Actor Joely Richardson is 56.
Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 54.
Rock singer Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) is 54.
Rock singer-musician Dave Matthews is 54.
Singer A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) is 43.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 39.
Actor Tyree Brown is 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.