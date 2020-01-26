THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.” — Jawaharlal Nehru, Indian statesman (1889-1964)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JAN. 26, the 26th day of 2020. There are 340 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 26, 2005, a U.S. Marine helicopter crashed in western Iraq, killing 30 Marines and a Navy medic aboard.
10 YEARS AGO
Toyota suspended U.S. sales of several popular vehicle models to fix sticking accelerator pedals; the suspension was on top of a recall of 2.3 million vehicles.
ON THIS DATE
In 1934, the 125th Street Apollo Theater opened in New York City’s Harlem district.
In 1962, the United States launched Ranger 3 to land scientific instruments on the moon — but the probe ended up missing its target by more than 22,000 miles.
In 1988, Australians celebrated the 200th anniversary of their country as a grand parade of tall ships re-enacted the voyage of the first European settlers.
In 1994, a scare occurred during a visit to Sydney, Australia, by Britain’s Prince Charles as college student David Kang lunged at the prince, firing two blank shots from a starter’s pistol.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sportscaster-actor Bob Uecker is 85.
Actor Scott Glenn is 81.
Producer-director Mimi Leder is 68.
Alt-country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 67.
Rock singer-musician Eddie Van Halen is 65.
Actress-comedian-talk show host ELLEN DeGENERES is 62.
Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 59.
Actor Paul Johansson is 56.
NBA player Vince Carter is 43.
Country musician Michael Martin (Marshall Dyllon) is 37.
