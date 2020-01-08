THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Anxiety never yet successfully bridged over any chasm.” — Giovanni Ruffini, Italian writer (1807-1881)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8, the eighth day of 2020. There are 358 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 8, 1935, rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
10 YEARS AGO
Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, accused of trying to blow up a U.S. airliner on Christmas, appeared in federal court in Detroit; the judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.
ON THIS DATE
In 1815, the last major engagement of the War of 1812 came to an end as U.S. forces defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, not having gotten word of the signing of a peace treaty.
In 1968, the Otis Redding single “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” was released on the Volt label almost a month after the singer’s death in a plane crash.
In 1987, for the first time, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 2,000, ending the day at 2,002.25.
In 2006, the first funerals were held in West Virginia for the 12 miners who’d died in the Sago Mine disaster six days earlier.
In 2011, U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot and critically wounded when a gunman opened fire as the congresswoman met with constituents in Tucson; six people were killed, 12 others also injured. (Gunman Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced in November 2012 to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 140 years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 87.
Game show host Bob Eubanks is 82.
Actress Kathleen Noone is 75.
Actress Ami Dolenz is 51.
Reggae singer SEAN PAUL is 47.
Actress Amber Benson is 43.
Actor Scott Whyte is 42.
Actress Sarah Polley is 41.
Actress Rachel Nichols is 40.
Actress Gaby Hoffman is 38.
