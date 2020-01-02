THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Love doesn’t grow on trees like apples in Eden — it’s something you have to make. And you must use your imagination too.” — Joyce Cary, Anglo-Irish author (1888-1957)
TODAY IS
Today is Thursday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2020. There are 364 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.
TEN YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama, in his weekly Internet and radio address, said an al-Qaida affiliate in Yemen apparently ordered the failed Christmas Day bombing plot against a U.S. airliner.
ON THIS DATE
In 1788, Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1935, Bruno Hauptmann went on trial in Flemington, New Jersey, on charges of kidnapping and murdering the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh. (Hauptmann was found guilty and executed.)
In 1959, the Soviet Union launched its space probe Luna 1, the first manmade object to fly past the moon, its apparent intended target.
In 1983, the original Broadway production of the musical “Annie” closed after a run of 2,377 performances.
In 2006, a methane gas explosion at the Sago Mine in West Virginia claimed the lives of 12 miners, but one miner, Randal McCloy, Jr., was eventually rescued.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV host Jack Hanna is 73.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 52.
Model Christy Turlington is 51.
Actor TAYE DIGGS is 49.
Actor Dax Shepard is 45.
Actress Paz Vega is 44.
Actress Kate Bosworth is 37.
Actor Anthony Carrigan is 37.
Actor Peter Gadiot is 35.
Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 32.
