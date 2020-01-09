THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Love me when I least deserve it, because that’s when I really need it.” — Swedish proverb
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 9, the ninth day of 2020. There are 357 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 9, 1987, the White House released a January 1986 memorandum prepared for President Ronald Reagan by Lt. Col. Oliver L. North showing a link between U.S. arms sales to Iran and the release of American hostages in Lebanon.
10 YEARS AGO
PEYTON MANNING became the first player to win The Associated Press’ NFL Most Valuable Player award four times.
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, was born in Yorba Linda, California.
In 1945, during World War II, American forces began landing on the shores of Lingayen Gulf in the Philippines as the Battle of Luzon got underway, resulting in an Allied victory over Imperial Japanese forces.
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, in his State of the Union address to Congress, warned of the threat of Communist imperialism.
In 1959, the Western series “Rawhide” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 2001, Linda Chavez withdrew her bid to be President-elect George W. Bush’s Secretary of Labor because of controversy over an immigrant in the U.S. illegally who’d once lived with her.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Folk singer Joan Baez is 79.
Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 76.
Singer Crystal Gayle is 69.
Actor J.K. SIMMONS is 65.
Actress Joely Richardson is 55.
Rock singer Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) is 53.
Rock singer-musician Dave Matthews is 53.
Singer A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) is 42.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 38.
Pop-rock musician Drew Brown (OneRepublic) is 36.
