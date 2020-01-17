THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The only thing wrong with immortality is that it tends to go on forever.” — Herb Caen, American newspaper columnist (1916-1997)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 17, the 17th day of 2020. There are 349 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 17, 1995, more than 6,000 people were killed when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 devastated the city of Kobe, Japan.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope BENEDICT XVI paid a visit to a Rome synagogue, where he and Jewish leaders sparred over the World War II-era record of Pope Pius XII.
ON THIS DATE
In 1806, Thomas Jefferson’s daughter, Martha, gave birth to James Madison Randolph, the first child born in the White House.
In 1917, Denmark ceded the Virgin Islands to the United States for $25 million.
In 1977, convicted murderer Gary Gilmore, 36, was shot by a firing squad at Utah State Prison in the first U.S. execution in a decade.
In 1984, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc., ruled 5-4 that the use of home video cassette recorders to tape television programs for private viewing did not violate federal copyright laws.
In 1994, the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake struck Southern California, killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress BETTY WHITE is 98.
Actor James Earl Jones is 89.
Talk show host Maury Povich is 81.
Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 63.
Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 58.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is 56.
Rapper Kid Rock is 49.
Actress-singer Zooey Deschanel is 40.
Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 40.
Actress Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 31.
