THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I have noticed that the people who are late are often so much jollier than the people who have to wait for them.” — E.V. Lucas, English writer and publisher (1868-1938)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 16, the 16th day of 2020. There are 350 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 16, 1991, the White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait. (Allied forces prevailed on Feb. 28, 1991.)
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. Secretary of State HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON met with Haitian President Rene Preval and promised that U.S. quake relief efforts would be closely coordinated with local officials.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves. (The order, later revoked by President Andrew Johnson, is believed to have inspired the expression, “Forty acres and a mule.”)
In 1920, Prohibition began in the United States as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, one year to the day after its ratification. (It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.)
In 1978, NASA named 35 candidates to fly on the space shuttle, including Sally K. Ride, who became America’s first woman in space, and Guion S. Bluford Jr., who became America’s first black astronaut in space.
In 2003, the space shuttle Columbia blasted off for what turned out to be its last flight; on board was Israel’s first astronaut, Ilan Ramon. (The mission ended in tragedy on Feb. 1, when the shuttle broke up during its return descent, killing all seven crew members.)
In 2004, pop star Michael Jackson pleaded not guilty to child molestation charges during a court appearance in Santa Maria, Calif.; the judge scolded Jackson for being 21 minutes late. (Jackson was eventually acquitted.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 86.
Hall of Fame auto racer A.J. Foyt is 85.
Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 77.
Country singer Jim Stafford is 76.
Actress-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen is 70.
Actress Josie Davis is 47.
Model KATE MOSS is 46.
Country musician James Young (The Eli Young Band) is 40.
NFL quaterback Joe Flacco is 35.
Actress Yvonne Zima is 31.
