THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Happiness is not having what you want, but wanting what you have.” — Rabbi Hyman Judah Schachtel, American theologian, author and educator (1907-1990)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 31, the 31st day of 2020. There are 335 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 31, 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer 1, from Cape Canaveral.
10 YEARS AGO
Beyonce became the first woman to win six Grammy Awards in one night; Taylor Swift won four Grammys, including album of the year, for “Fearless.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, during the Civil War, the First South Carolina Volunteers, an all-black Union regiment composed of many escaped slaves, was mustered into federal service at Beaufort, South Carolina.
In 1865, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution abolishing slavery, sending it to states for ratification. (The amendment was adopted in December 1865.)
In 1919, baseball Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson was born in Cairo, Ga.
In 1990, McDonald’s Corp. opened its first fast-food restaurant in Moscow.
In 2000, an Alaska Airlines MD-83 jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Port Hueneme, California, killing all 88 people aboard.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 73.
Actor Jonathan Banks is 73.
Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 69.
Actress Kelly Lynch is 61.
Actress Minnie Driver is 50.
Actress Portia de Rossi is 47.
Actress Kerry Washington is 43.
Singer JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE is 39.
Actor Tyler Ritter is 35.
Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.