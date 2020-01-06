THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A little learning is not a dangerous thing to one who does not mistake it for a great deal.” — William Allen White, American newspaper editor (1868-1944)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JAN. 6, the sixth day of 2020. There are 360 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 6, 1941, President FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT, in his State of the Union address, outlined a goal of “Four Freedoms”: Freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom from want; freedom from fear.
10 YEARS AGO
JAMES VON BRUNN, a 89-year-old white supremacist charged in a deadly shooting at Washington’s Holocaust museum, died in North Carolina, where he was being held while awaiting trial.
ON THIS DATE
In 1412, tradition holds that Joan of Arc was born this day in Domremy.
In 1759, George Washington and Martha Dandridge Custis were married in New Kent County, Virginia.
In 1968, a surgical team at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, led by Dr. Norman Shumway, performed the first U.S. adult heart transplant, placing the heart of a 43-year-old man in a 54-year-old patient (the recipient died 15 days later).
In 1975, the original version of “Wheel of Fortune,” hosted by Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford, premiered on NBC-TV.
In 1994, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg by an assailant at Detroit’s Cobo Arena; four men, including the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s rival, Tonya Harding, went to prison for their roles in the attack.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country musician Joey, the CowPolka King (Riders in the Sky) is 71.
Singer Jett Williams is 67.
World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 63.
TV chef Nigella Lawson is 60.
TV personality Julie Chen is 50.
Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s the Boss?”) is 44.
Actress Rinko Kikuchi is 39.
Actor EDDIE REDMAYNE is 38.
Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 38.
Actress-comedian Kate McKinnon is 36.
