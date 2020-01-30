THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Courage is the art of being the only one who knows you’re scared to death.” — Harold Wilson, British prime minister (1916-1995)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 30, the 30th day of 2020. There are 336 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 30, 1933, ADOLF HITLER became chancellor of Germany.
10 YEARS AGO
China suspended military exchange visits with the United States in protest over $6.4 billion in planned U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.
ON THIS DATE
In 1931, the Charles Chaplin feature “City Lights” had its world premiere in Los Angeles.
In 1948, Indian political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, 78, was shot and killed in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist. (Godse and a co-conspirator were later executed.)
In 1962, two members of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act were killed when their seven-person pyramid collapsed during a performance at the State Fair Coliseum in Detroit.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon delivered what would be his last State of the Union address; Nixon pledged to rein in rising prices without the “harsh medicine of recession” and establish a national health care plan that every American could afford.
In 1981, an estimated 2 million New Yorkers turned out for a ticker-tape parade honoring the American hostages freed from Iran.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gene Hackman is 90.
Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 83.
Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 83.
Singer Phil Collins is 69.
Actor Charles S. Dutton is 69.
Actress-comedian Brett Butler is 62.
Country singer Tammy Cochran is 48.
Actor CHRISTIAN BALE is 46.
Actress-singer Lena Hall is 40.
Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.