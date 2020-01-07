THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present.” — Golda Meir, Israeli prime minister (1898-1978)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JAN. 7, the seventh day of 2020. There are 359 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 7, 2004, President GEORGE W. BUSH proposed legal status, at least temporarily, for millions of immigrants improperly working in the U.S.
10 YEARS AGO
A worker for a transformer-making company in St. Louis showed up at the plant and opened fire, killing three people and wounding five before killing himself.
ON THIS DATE
In 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.
In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
In 1972, Lewis F. Powell, Jr. and William H. Rehnquist were sworn in as the 99th and 100th members of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1999, for the second time in history, an impeached American president went on trial before the Senate. President Bill Clinton faced charges of perjury and obstruction of justice; he was acquitted.
In 2006, Jill Carroll, a freelance journalist for The Christian Science Monitor, was kidnapped and her translator shot dead in Baghdad. (Carroll was freed almost three months later.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Kenny Loggins is 72.
Actress Erin Gray is 70.
Actor David Caruso is 64.
Talk show host Katie Couric is 63.
Country singer David Lee Murphy is 61.
Actor NICOLAS CAGE is 56.
Actor Jeremy Renner is 49.
Country singer-musician John Rich is 46.
Actor Dustin Diamond is 43.
Actress Camryn Grimes is 30.
