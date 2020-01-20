THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Whatever people in general do not understand, they are always prepared to dislike; the incomprehensible is always the obnoxious.” — Letitia Landon, English poet (1802-1838)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JAN. 20, the 20th day of 2020. There are 346 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 20, 2001, GEORGE WALKER BUSH became America’s 43rd president after one of the most turbulent elections in U.S. history.
10 YEARS AGO
National Intelligence Director DENNIS BLAIR conceded missteps in the government’s handling of the Christmas Day 2009 airline bombing attempt in testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee.
ON THIS DATE
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4.
In 1964, Capitol Records released the album “Meet the Beatles!”
In 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2007, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., launched her first campaign for the White House, saying in a videotaped message on her website: “I’m in, and I’m in to win.”
In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s 44th, as well as first African-American, president.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former astronaut BUZZ ALDRIN is 90.
Country-rock musician George Grantham (Poco) is 73.
Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 68.
Rock musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) is 68.
Comedian Bill Maher is 64.
Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 62.
Actor James Denton is 57.
country singer John Michael Montgomery is 55.
TV personality Melissa Rivers is 52.
Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 35.
