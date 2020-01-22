THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I know there’s a proverb which that says ‘To err is human,’ but a human error is nothing to what a computer can do if it tries.” — Dame Agatha Christie, English mystery writer (1890-1976)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22, the 22nd day of 2020. There are 344 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 22, 1998, THEODORE KACZYNSKI pleaded guilty in Sacramento, California, to being the Unabomber responsible for three deaths and 29 injuries in return for a sentence of life in prison without parole.
10 YEARS AGO
Conan O’Brien ended his brief tenure of only seven months on “The Tonight Show” after accepting a $45 million buyout from NBC to leave the show.
ON THIS DATE
In 1901, Britain’s Queen Victoria died at age 81 after a reign of 63 years; she was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, legalized abortions using a trimester approach.
In 1994, actor Telly Savalas died in Universal City, California, a day after turning 72.
In 1995, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the Kennedy compound at Hyannis Port, Mass., at age 104.
In 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order to close the Guantanamo Bay prison camp within a year.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Piper Laurie is 88.
Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (“The Galloping Gourmet”) is 86.
Singer Steve Perry is 71.
Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 68.
Actor John Wesley Shipp is 65.
Actress Linda Blair is 61.
Actress DIANE LANE is 55.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 52.
Actor Balthazar Getty is 45.
Pop singer Willa Ford is 39.
