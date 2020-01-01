THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am.” — Cyril Cusack, Irish actor (1910-1993)
TODAY IS
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 1, the first day of leap year 2020. There are 365 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 1, 1959, Fidel Castro and his revolutionaries overthrew Cuban leader Fulgencio Batista, who fled to the Dominican Republic.
TEN YEARS AGO
A suicide bomber detonated a truckload of explosives on a volleyball field in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 97 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that slaves in rebel states shall be “forever free.”
In 1892, the Ellis Island Immigrant Station in New York formally opened.
In 1953, country singer Hank Williams Sr., 29, was discovered dead in the back seat of his car during a stop in Oak Hill, West Virginia, while he was being driven to a concert date in Canton, Ohio.
In 1993, Czechoslovakia peacefully split into two new countries, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
In 2014, the nation’s first legal recreational pot shops opened in Colorado at 8 a.m. Mountain time.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor FRANK LANGELLA is 82.
Actor Rick Hurst is 74.
Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 62.
Actress Dedee Pfeiffer is 56.
Actor Morris Chestnut is 51.
Rhythm and blues singer Tank is 44.
Model Elin Nordegren is 40.
Actor Jonas Armstrong is 39.
Actress Eden Riegel is 39.
Rock musician Noah Sierota (Echosmith) is 24.
