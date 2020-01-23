THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It’s not what you are, it’s what you don’t become that hurts.” — Oscar Levant, pianist-composer-actor (1906-1972)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 23, the 23rd day of 2020. There are 343 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 23, 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
10 YEARS AGO
Abby Sunderland, 16, left Marina del Rey, California, on her first attempt to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world. (The voyage ended a week and a-half later because the boat experienced power problems.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1845, Congress decided all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
In 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it.
In 1998, a judge in Fairfax, Virginia, sentenced Aimal Khan Kasi to death for an assault rifle attack outside CIA headquarters in 1993 that killed two men and wounded three other people. (Kasi was executed in November 2002.)
In 2002, John Walker Lindh, a U.S.-born Taliban fighter, was returned to the United States to face criminal charges that he’d conspired to kill fellow Americans. (Lindh was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to providing support for the Taliban; he was released in May, 2019, after serving more than 17 years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Chita Rivera is 87.
Actor Gil Gerard is 77.
Singer Anita Pointer is 72.
Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 70.
Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 67.
Princess Caroline of Monaco is 63.
Actress Gail O’Grady is 57.
Actress MARISKA HARGITAY is 56.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Nelson is 49.
Actress Tiffani Thiessen (“Saved by the Bell”) is 46.
