THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is easy to be tolerant of the principles of other people if you have none of your own.” — Herbert Samuel, English political leader (1870-1963)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JAN. 5, the fifth day of 2020. There are 361 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 5, 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA scolded 20 of his highest-level officials over the thwarted Christmas Day terror attack on an airliner bound for Detroit, taking them jointly to task for “a screw-up that could have been disastrous” and should have been avoided.
ON THIS DATE
In 1781, a British naval expedition led by Benedict Arnold burned Richmond, Virginia.
In 1896, an Austrian newspaper, Wiener Presse, reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen of a type of radiation that came to be known as X-rays.
In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Elizabeth Dole to succeed Drew Lewis as secretary of transportation; Dole became the first woman to head a Cabinet department in Reagan’s administration, and the first to head the DOT.
In 1998, Sonny Bono, the 1960s pop star-turned-politician, was killed when he struck a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line; he was 62.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale is 92.
Actor Robert Duvall is 89.
Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 78.
Actress-director Diane Keaton is 74.
Actor Ted Lange is 72.
Actress Pamela Sue Martin is 67.
ctor Ricky Paull Goldin is 55.
Talk show host/dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 52.
Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 51.
Actor BRADLEY COOPER is 45.
