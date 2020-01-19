THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Love without passion is dreary; passion without love is horrific." — Abraham Cowley, English poet (1618-1667)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JAN. 19, the 19th day of 2020. There are 347 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 19, 1937, millionaire HOWARD HUGHES set a transcontinental air record by flying his monoplane from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, in 7 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.
10 YEARS AGO
In a major upset, Republican SCOTT BROWN captured the U.S. Senate seat held by liberal champion Edward Kennedy for nearly half a century as he defeated Democrat Martha Coakley in a special election.
ON THIS DATE
In 1807, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was born in Westmoreland County, Virginia.
In 1942, a German submarine sank the Canadian liner RMS Lady Hawkins off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, killing 251 people; 71 survived.
In 1955, a presidential news conference was filmed for television and newsreels for the first time, with the permission of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
In 1981, the United States and Iran signed an accord paving the way for the release of 52 Americans held hostage for more than 14 months.
In 2006, Osama bin Laden, in an audiotape that was his first in more than a year, said al-Qaida was preparing for attacks in the United States; at the same time, he offered a "long-term truce" without specifying the conditions.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Tippi Hedren is 90.
Actress Shelley Fabares is 76.
Country singer DOLLY PARTON is 74.
TV chef Paula Deen is 73.
Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 67.
Actress Katey Sagal is 66.
Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 58.
Actress Drea de Matteo is 48.
Actress Jodie Sweetin is 38.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson is 28.
