THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Not all who wander are lost.” — J.R.R. Tolkien, English author (born this date in 1892, died in 1973)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 3, the third day of 2020. There are 363 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 3, 1961, President DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER announced the United States was formally terminating diplomatic and consular relations with Cuba.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. closed its embassy in Yemen, citing ongoing threats by an al-Qaida branch.
ON THIS DATE
In 1938, the March of Dimes campaign to fight polio was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who himself had been afflicted with the crippling disease.
In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.
In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.
In 2000, the last new daily “Peanuts” strip by Charles Schulz ran in 26-hundred newspapers.
In 2013, students from Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, reconvened at a different building in the town of Monroe about three weeks after the massacre that had claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six educators.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Dabney Coleman is 88.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 81.
Musician Stephen Stills is 75.
Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 74.
Actress Victoria Principal is 70.
Actress DANICA McKELLAR is 45.
Singer Kimberley Locke (“American Idol”) is 42.
NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 39.
Actress Nicole Beharie is 35.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Lloyd is 34.
