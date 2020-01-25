THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A first-rate organizer is never in a hurry. He is never late. He always keeps up his sleeve a margin for the unexpected.” — Arnold Bennett, English poet, author and critic (1867-1931)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 25, the 25th day of 2020. There are 341 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 25, 1915, America’s first official transcontinental telephone call took place as ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL, who was in New York, spoke to his former assistant, Thomas Watson, who was in San Francisco, over a line set up by American Telephone & Telegraph.
10 YEARS AGO
Iraq hanged Ali Hassan al-Majid, known as “Chemical Ali” for his role in gassing 5,000 people in a Kurdish village.
ON THIS DATE
In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games opened in Chamonix, France.
In 1945, the World War II Battle of the Bulge ended as German forces were pushed back to their original positions. Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first community to add fluoride to its public water supply.
In 1947, gangster Al Capone died in Miami Beach, Florida, at age 48.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy held the first presidential news conference to be carried live on radio and television.
In 1993, Sears announced that it would no longer publish its famous century-old catalog.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Claude Gray is 88.
Actress Leigh Taylor-Young is 76.
Actress Jenifer Lewis is 63.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Kina is 51.
Actress China Kantner is 49.
Actress Ana Ortiz is 49.
Actress Mia Kirshner is 45.
Actress Christine Lakin is 41.
Rhythm-and-blues singer ALICIA KEYS is 40.
Actor Michael Trevino is 35.
