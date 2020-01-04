THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The last temptation is the greatest treason: to do the right deed for the wrong reason.” — T.S. Eliot, American-born English poet (born in 1888, died this date in 1965)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 4, the fourth day of 2020. There are 362 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 4, 1964, POPE PAUL VI began a visit to the Holy Land, the first papal pilgrimage of its kind.
10 YEARS AGO
Dubai opened the world’s tallest skyscraper, a 2,717-foot gleaming glass-and-metal tower.
ON THIS DATE
In 1809, Louis Braille, inventor of the Braille raised-dot reading system for the blind, was born in Coupvray, France.
In 1904, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gonzalez v. Williams, ruled that Puerto Ricans were not aliens and could enter the United States freely; however, the court stopped short of declaring them citizens. (Puerto Ricans received U.S. citizenship in March 1917.)
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”
In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
In 2018, the Dow Jones Industrial Average burst through the 25,000 mark, closing at 25,075.13 just five weeks after its first close above 24,000.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Barbara Rush is 93.
Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula is 90.
Actress Dyan Cannon is 81.
Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 65.
Country singer Patty Loveless is 63.
Actor Patrick Cassidy is 58.
Actor Rick Hearst is 55.
Country singer Deana Carter is 54.
MLB All-Star KRIS BRYANT is 28.
Actress-singer Coco Jones is 22.
