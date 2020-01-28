THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is difficult to say what is impossible, for the dream of yesterday is the hope of today and the reality of tomorrow.” — Robert H. Goddard, American rocket engineer (1882-1945)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JAN. 28, the 28th day of 2020. There are 338 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 28, 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA and Vice President Joe Biden announced $8 billion in federal grants for high-speed rail projects nationwide during a visit to Tampa, Florida.
ON THIS DATE
In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.
In 1878, the first daily college newspaper, Yale News (now Yale Daily News), began publication in New Haven, Connecticut.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.
In 1977, actor-comedian Freddie Prinze, 22, co-star of the NBC-TV show “Chico and the Man,” shot and mortally wounded himself at the Beverly Comstock Hotel (he died the following day).
In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Alan Alda is 84.
Actress-singer Barbi Benton is 70.
Country musician Greg Cook (Ricochet) is 55.
Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 53.
Singer SARAH McLACHLAN is 52.
Humorist Mo Rocca is 51.
Rock musician Brandon Bush is 47.
Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 46.
Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (‘N Sync) is 43.
Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 40.
