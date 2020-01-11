THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Je sais que je ne sais pas ce que je ne sais pas.” (I know that I don’t know what I don’t know.) — Marguerite Youcenar, French author (1903-1987)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 11, the 11th day of 2020. There are 355 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 11, 1908, President THEODORE ROOSEVELT proclaimed the Grand Canyon National Monument (it became a national park in 1919).
10 YEARS AGO
A federal judge in San Francisco began hearing arguments in a lawsuit aimed at overturning Proposition 8, California’s voter-approved ban on same-sex marriage.
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, the first enclosed sedan-type automobile, a Hudson, went on display at the 13th National Automobile Show in New York.
In 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, California, that made her the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean.
In 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry issued “Smoking and Health,” a report which concluded that “cigarette smoking contributes substantially to mortality from certain specific diseases and to the overall death rate.”
In 1989, nine days before leaving the White House, President Ronald Reagan bade the nation farewell in a prime-time address, saying of his eight years in office: “We meant to change a nation and instead we changed a world.”
In 2000, Carlton Fisk and Tony Perez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Naomi Judd is 74.
World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 68.
Musician Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) is 62.
Actor Jason Connery is 57.
Former child actress Dawn Lyn (“My Three Sons”) is 57.
Contemporary Christian musician Jim Bryson (formerly w/MercyMe) is 52.
Movie director Malcolm D. Lee is 50.
Singer MARY J. BLIGE is 49.
Actress Amanda Peet is 48.
Pop singer Cody Simpson is 23.
