THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“None can love freedom heartily, but good men; the rest love not freedom, but license.” — John Milton, English poet (1608-1674)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 18, the 18th day of 2020. There are 348 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 18, 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.
10 YEARS AGO
MEHMET ALI AGCA, the man who shot and seriously wounded Pope John Paul II in 1981, emerged from a prison on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, after more than 29 years behind bars.
ON THIS DATE
In 1778, English navigator Captain James Cook reached the present-day Hawaiian Islands, which he named the “Sandwich Islands.”
In 1911, the first landing of an aircraft on a ship took place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brought his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor.
In 1967, Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the “Boston Strangler,” was convicted of armed robbery, assault and sex offenses. (Sentenced to life, DeSalvo was killed in prison in 1973.)
In 1990, Washington D.C. Mayor Marion Barry was arrested in an FBI sting on drug-possession charges (he was later convicted of a misdemeanor).
In 1996, Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson filed for divorce from Michael Jackson.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 79.
Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 67.
Actor-director Kevin Costner is 65.
Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 64.
Actress Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 58.
Actor JASON SEGEL is 40.
Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (“American Idol”) is 36.
Actress Devin Kelley is 34.
Actress Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 32.
Tennis player Angelique Kerber is 32.
