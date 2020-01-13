THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Never underestimate your power to change yourself; never overestimate your power to change others.” — H. Jackson Brown Jr., American writer
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JAN. 13, the 13th day of 2020. There are 353 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 13, 2012, the Italian luxury liner Costa Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan island of Giglio and flipped onto its side; 32 people were killed.
10 YEARS AGO
Haitians piled bodies along the devastated streets of their capital a day after a powerful earthquake, while in Washington, President Barack Obama pledged an all-out rescue and relief effort.
ON THIS DATE
In 1794, President George Washington approved a measure adding two stars and two stripes to the American flag, following the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union. (The number of stripes was later reduced to the original 13.)
In 1962, comedian Ernie Kovacs died in a car crash in west Los Angeles 10 days before his 43rd birthday.
In 1978, former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey died in Waverly, Minnesota, at age 66.
In 2000, Microsoft chairman Bill Gates stepped aside as chief executive and promoted company president Steve Ballmer to the position.
In 2005, Major League Baseball adopted a tougher steroid-testing program that would suspend first-time offenders for 10 days and randomly test players year-round.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality Nick Clooney is 86.
Comedian Charlie Brill is 82.
Actor Richard Moll is 77.
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 59.
Country singer Trace Adkins is 58.
Actor Patrick Dempsey is 54.
TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 50.
Actress Nicole Eggert is 48.
Actor Orlando Bloom is 43.
Actor LIAM HEMSWORTH is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.