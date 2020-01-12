THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Necessity does the work of courage." — Nicholas Murray Butler, American educator and Nobel laureate (1862-1947)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JAN. 12, the 12th day of 2020. There are 354 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 12, 1966, the TV series "Batman," starring Adam West and Burt Ward as the Dynamic Duo, premiered on ABC, airing twice a week on consecutive nights.
10 YEARS AGO
Haiti was struck by a magnitude-7 earthquake.
ON THIS DATE
In 1828, the United States and Mexico signed a Treaty of Limits defining the boundary between the two countries to be the same as the one established by an 1819 treaty between the U.S. and Spain.
In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected, 204-174, a proposed constitutional amendment to give women nationwide the right to vote.
In 1965, the music variety show "Hullabaloo" premiered on NBC-TV with host-of-the-week Jack Jones; guests included Joey Heatherton, the New Christy Minstrels and Woody Allen.
In 1969, the New York Jets of the American Football League upset the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League 16-7 in Super Bowl III, played at the Orange Bowl in Miami.
In 1971, the groundbreaking situation comedy "All in the Family" premiered on CBS television.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
The Amazing Kreskin is 85.
Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 81.
Actress Kirstie Alley is 69.
Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 68.
Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 66.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 60.
Actor OLIVER PLATT is 60.
Rock singer Rob Zombie is 55.
Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 46.
Pop/soul singer Ella Henderson ("The X Factor") is 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.