THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The most beautiful thing in the world is, of course, the world itself.” — Wallace Stevens, American poet and author (1879-1955)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JAN. 27, the 27th day of 2020. There are 339 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 27, 1981, President RONALD REAGAN and his wife, Nancy, greeted the 52 former American hostages released by Iran at the White House.
10 YEARS AGO
Apple CEO STEVE JOBS unveiled the iPad tablet computer during a presentation in San Francisco.
ON THIS DATE
In 1756, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg, Austria.
In 1880, Thomas Edison received a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.
In 1967, astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.
In 1984, singer Michael Jackson suffered serious burns to his scalp when pyrotechnics set his hair on fire during the filming of a Pepsi-Cola TV commercial at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
In 1998, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, on NBC’s “Today” show, charged the sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, President Bill Clinton, were the work of a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Cromwell is 80.
Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 76.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Nedra Talley (The Ronettes) is 74.
Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 72.
Country singer-musician Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) is 65.
Actress Mimi Rogers is 64.
Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 61.
Actress Bridget Fonda is 56.
Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 52.
Actor-comedian PATTON OSWALT is 51.
