THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I honestly think it is better to be a failure at something you love than to be a success at something you hate.” — George Burns, American comedian (1896-1996)
TODAY IS
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2020. There are 345 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 21, 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.
TEN YEARS AGO
A bitterly divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, vastly increased the power of big business and labor unions to influence government decisions by freeing them to spend their millions directly to sway elections for president and Congress.
ON THIS DATE
In 1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed on the guillotine.
In 1861, Jefferson Davis of Mississippi and four other Southerners whose states had seceded from the Union resigned from the U.S. Senate.
In 1954, the first atomic submarine, the USS Nautilus, was launched at Groton (GRAH’-tuhn), Connecticut (however, the Nautilus did not make its first nuclear-powered run until nearly a year later).
In 1976, British Airways and Air France inaugurated scheduled passenger service on the supersonic Concorde jet.
In 1994, a jury in Manassas, Virginia, found Lorena Bobbitt not guilty by reason of temporary insanity of maliciously wounding her husband John, whom she’d accused of sexually assaulting her.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 80.
Actress GEENA DAVIS is 64.
Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 57.
Actress Charlotte Ross is 52.
Actor Ken Leung is 50.
Rock DJ Chris Kilmore (Incubus) is 47.
Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 44.
Actress Izabella Miko (MEE’-koh) is 39.
Actor Luke Grimes is 36.
Actress Feliz Ramirez is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.