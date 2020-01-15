THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A nation or civilization that continues to produce soft-minded men purchases its own spiritual death on the installment plan.” — Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15, the 15th day of 2020. There are 351 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 15, 2009, US Airways Capt. CHESLEY “SULLY” SULLENBERGER ditched his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survived.
10 YEARS AGO
Washington Wizards star GILBERT ARENAS pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a license in the District of Columbia, a felony.
ON THIS DATE
In 1559, England’s Queen Elizabeth I was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1892, the original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the game originated.
In 1919, in Boston, a tank containing an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses burst, sending the dark syrup coursing through the city’s North End, killing 21 people.
In 1976, Sara Jane Moore was sentenced to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford in San Francisco. (Moore was released on the last day of 2007.)
In 1987, entertainer Ray Bolger, perhaps best known for playing the Scarecrow in the 1939 MGM musical “The Wizard of Oz,” died in Los Angeles at age 83.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Margaret O’Brien is 82.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 67.
Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 63.
Actor Chad Lowe is 52.
Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 50.
Actress Regina King is 49.
NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 41.
Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 39.
Actress/singer Dove Cameron is 24.
Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal (“America’s Got Talent”) is 16.
