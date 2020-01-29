THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Misquotations are the only quotations that are never misquoted.” — Hesketh Pearson, British biographer (1887-1964)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29, the 29th day of 2020. There are 337 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 29, 2002, in his first State of the Union address, President GEORGE W. BUSH said terrorists were still threatening America — and he warned of “an axis of evil” consisting of North Korea, Iran and Iraq.
10 YEARS AGO
A jury in Wichita, Kansas, swiftly convicted abortion opponent SCOTT ROEDER of murder in the shooting death of Dr. George Tiller, one of the only doctors to offer late-term abortions in the U.S.
ON THIS DATE
In 1820, King George III died at Windsor Castle at age 81; he was succeeded by his son, who became King George IV.
In 1936, the first inductees of baseball’s Hall of Fame, including Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth, were named in Cooperstown, New York.
In 1995, the San Francisco 49ers became the first team in NFL history to win five Super Bowl titles, beating the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, in Super Bowl XXIX.
In 1998, a bomb rocked an abortion clinic in Birmingham, Alabama, killing security guard Robert Sanderson and critically injuring nurse Emily Lyons.
In 2006, ABC “World News Tonight” co-anchor Bob Woodruff and a cameraman were seriously injured in a roadside bombing in Iraq.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Katharine Ross is 80.
Actor TOM SELLECK is 75.
Actress Ann Jillian is 70.
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 66.
Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 64.
Actress Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 62.
Olympic gold-medal diver Greg Louganis is 60.
Actor-director Edward Burns is 52.
Actress Sara Gilbert is 45.
Country singer Eric Paslay is 37.
