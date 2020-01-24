THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom.” — Bob Dylan

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 24, the 24th day of 2020. There are 342 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

WWII Azores

Since the Portuguese Government granted the Allies facilities in the Azores, there have been interesting developments, in the U-boat war. A joint statement issued by the Prime Minister and Mr. Roosevelt said, “By means of aircraft operating from the Azores we have been able to improve the protection to our convoys and to diminish the area in which enemy U-boats were free from attention by our forces. The number of U-boats sunk in November has again exceeded the number of their victims.” Stores and equipment for the R.A.F. being unloaded at Angra, in the Azores, Jan. 24, 1943. (AP Photo)

On Jan. 24, 1943, President FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill concluded a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.

10 YEARS AGO

The Indianapolis Colts beat the New York Jets 30-17 in the AFC championship game.

ON THIS DATE

In 1848, James W. Marshall discovered a gold nugget at Sutter’s Mill in northern California, a discovery that led to the gold rush of ‘49.

In 1945, Associated Press war correspondent Joseph Morton was among a group of captives executed by the Germans at the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria.

In 1965, British statesman Winston Churchill died in London at age 90.

In 1989, confessed serial killer Theodore Bundy was executed in Florida’s electric chair.

In 2018, former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who had admitted molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Aaron Neville

Aaron Neville performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday, May 4, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 84.

Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 81.

Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 79.

Singer AARON NEVILLE is 79.

Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 57.

Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 52.

Actress Merrilee McCommas is 49.

Actor Mark Hildreth is 42.

Actress Christina Moses is 42.

Actress Mischa Barton is 34.