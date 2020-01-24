THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom.” — Bob Dylan
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 24, the 24th day of 2020. There are 342 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 24, 1943, President FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill concluded a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.
10 YEARS AGO
The Indianapolis Colts beat the New York Jets 30-17 in the AFC championship game.
ON THIS DATE
In 1848, James W. Marshall discovered a gold nugget at Sutter’s Mill in northern California, a discovery that led to the gold rush of ‘49.
In 1945, Associated Press war correspondent Joseph Morton was among a group of captives executed by the Germans at the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria.
In 1965, British statesman Winston Churchill died in London at age 90.
In 1989, confessed serial killer Theodore Bundy was executed in Florida’s electric chair.
In 2018, former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who had admitted molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 84.
Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 81.
Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 79.
Singer AARON NEVILLE is 79.
Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 57.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 52.
Actress Merrilee McCommas is 49.
Actor Mark Hildreth is 42.
Actress Christina Moses is 42.
Actress Mischa Barton is 34.
