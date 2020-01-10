THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“In much wisdom is much grief; and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow.” — Ecclesiastes 1:18
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 10, the 10th day of 2020. There are 356 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 10, 1994, President Bill Clinton, attending a NATO summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, announced completion of an agreement to remove all long-range nuclear missiles from the former Soviet republic of Ukraine.
10 YEARS AGO
Data showed China edging past Germany in 2009 to become the top exporting nation.
ON THIS DATE
In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union.
In 1870, John D. Rockefeller incorporated Standard Oil.
In 1917, legendary Western frontiersman and showman William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody died at his sister’s home in Denver at age 70.
In 1984, the United States and the Vatican established full diplomatic relations for the first time in more than a century.
In 2016, David Bowie, the chameleon-like star who transformed the sound — and the look — of rock with his audacious creativity and his sexually ambiguous makeup and costumes, died in New York.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Ronnie Hawkins is 85.
Singer Rod Stewart is 75.
Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 72.
Boxing Hall of Famer and entrepreneur George Foreman is 71.
Singer Pat Benatar is 67.
Hall of Fame race car driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 67.
Singer Shawn Colvin is 64.
Actor Evan Handler is 59.
Rock singer Brent Smith (Shinedown) is 42.
Actress SARAH SHAHI is 40.
