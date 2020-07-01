THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“If you fell down yesterday, stand up today.” — H. G. Wells

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, July 1, the 183rd day of 2020. There are 183 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Civil War Gettysburg

On July 1, 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.

10 YEARS AGO

California lawmakers approved a $20 million settlement with the family of JAYCEE DUGGARD, who was kidnapped as a girl and held captive in a secret backyard for 18 years by a paroled sex offender.

ON THIS DATE

In 1946, the United States exploded a 20-kiloton atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.

In 1961, Diana, the princess of Wales, was born in Sandringham, England. (She died in a 1997 car crash in Paris at age 36.)

In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.

In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died in Los Angeles at age 80.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Dan Aykroyd

Actress Olivia de Havilland is 104.

Actor Jamie Farr is 86.

Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 84.

Rock singer-actress Deborah Harry is 75.

Actor-comedian DAN AYKROYD is 68.

Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 59.

Actress Pamela Anderson is 53.

Actress Melissa Peterman (“Reba”) is 49.

• Actress Liv Tyler is 43.

Actress Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 38.

