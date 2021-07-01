THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” — Thomas A. Edison
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 1, the 182nd day of 2021. There are 183 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 1, 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared they would reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, marking a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes.
10 YEARS AGO
Leon Panetta took over as U.S. secretary of defense after 2 1/2 years as director of the CIA.
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.
In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19; the winner was Maurice Garin.)
In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.
In 1966, the Medicare federal insurance program went into effect.
In 1991, actor Michael Landon, 54, died in Malibu, California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jamie Farr is 87.
Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 85.
Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 76.
Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 70.
Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 69.
Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 60.
Actor Pamela Anderson is 54.
Actor Melissa Peterman is 50.
Actor LIV TYLER is 44.
Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 39.
