“Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love.” — Jane Austen

Today is Saturday, July 10, the 191st day of 2021. There are 174 days left in the year.

Boris Yeltsin

** FILE ** Boris Yeltsin, the first popularly-elected president of the Russian Soviet Federated Socialist Republic, takes the oath of office at the Kremlin, in Moscow Wednesday July 10, 1991. The Russian Constitution and Declaration of Sovereignty appear on the podium in front of him. Yeltsin, who kicked the props out from under the tottering Soviet empire and then struggled to build a nation from its wreckage, died Monday after seeing many of his democratic reforms rolled back. The former Russian president was 76. (AP Photo/Tass, File)

On July 10, 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic.

An overloaded cruise vessel sank in Russia’s Volga River, killing 122 people.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)

In 1925, jury selection took place in Dayton, Tennessee, in the trial of John T. Scopes, charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (Scopes was convicted and fined, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.)

In 1985, the Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior was sunk with explosives in Auckland, New Zealand, by French intelligence agents; one activist was killed.

In 2002, the House approved, 310-113, a measure to allow airline pilots to carry guns in the cockpit to defend their planes against terrorists (President George W. Bush later signed the measure into law).

In 2015, to the cheers of thousands, South Carolina pulled the Confederate flag from its place of honor at the Statehouse after more than 50 years.

92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sofia Vergara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 74.

Rock musician Dave Smalley is 72.

Actor Fiona Shaw is 63.

Actor Alec Mapa is 56.

Actor SOFIA VERGARA is 49.

Actor Adrian Grenier is 45.

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is 44.

Actor Gwendoline Yeo is 44.

Singer-actor Jessica Simpson is 41.

Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 30.

