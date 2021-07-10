THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love.” — Jane Austen
TODAY IS
Today is Saturday, July 10, the 191st day of 2021. There are 174 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 10, 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic.
TEN YEARS AGO
An overloaded cruise vessel sank in Russia’s Volga River, killing 122 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)
In 1925, jury selection took place in Dayton, Tennessee, in the trial of John T. Scopes, charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (Scopes was convicted and fined, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.)
In 1985, the Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior was sunk with explosives in Auckland, New Zealand, by French intelligence agents; one activist was killed.
In 2002, the House approved, 310-113, a measure to allow airline pilots to carry guns in the cockpit to defend their planes against terrorists (President George W. Bush later signed the measure into law).
In 2015, to the cheers of thousands, South Carolina pulled the Confederate flag from its place of honor at the Statehouse after more than 50 years.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 74.
Rock musician Dave Smalley is 72.
Actor Fiona Shaw is 63.
Actor Alec Mapa is 56.
Actor SOFIA VERGARA is 49.
Actor Adrian Grenier is 45.
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is 44.
Actor Gwendoline Yeo is 44.
Singer-actor Jessica Simpson is 41.
Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 30.
