THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“He that is of the opinion money will do everything may well be suspected of doing everything for money.” — Benjamin Franklin
TODAY IS
Today is Friday, July 10, the 192nd day of 2020. There are 174 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 10, 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY’) to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)
In 1973, the Bahamas became fully independent after three centuries of British colonial rule.
In 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic.
In 1992, a New York jury found Pan Am guilty of willful misconduct and responsible for allowing a terrorist bomb to destroy Flight 103 in 1988, killing 270 people, opening the way for civil lawsuits.
In 2002, The House approved, 310-113, a measure to allow airline pilots to carry guns in the cockpit to defend their planes against terrorists (President George W. Bush later signed the measure into law).
TEN YEARS AGO
Robotic submarines removed a leaking cap from a gushing oil well in the Gulf of Mexico, sending crude flowing freely into the sea until BP installed a new seal that stopped the oil days later.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Pine is 79.
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 73.
Actor Alec Mapa is 55.
Actor Aaron D. Spears is 49.
Actress Sofia Vergara is 48.
Actor CHIWETEL EJIOFOR is 43.
Actress Gwendoline Yeo is 43.
Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 40.
Singer-actress Jessica Simpson is 40.
Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 29.
