THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Wise men speak because they have something to say; Fools because they have to say something.” — Plato
TODAY IS
Today is Saturday, July 11, the 193rd day of 2020. There are 173 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 11, 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Hamilton died the next day.)
TEN YEARS AGO
Over the din of vuvuzela horns in Johannesburg, South Africa, Spain won soccer’s World Cup after an exhausting 1-0 victory in extra time over the Netherlands.
ON THIS DATE
In 1533, Pope Clement VII issued a bull of excommunication against England’s King Henry VIII for the annulment of the king’s marriage to Catherine of Aragon and subsequent marriage to second wife Anne Boleyn.
In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was formally re-established by a congressional act that also created the U.S. Marine Band.
In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.
In 1915, the Chicago Sunday Tribune ran an article titled, “Blues Is Jazz and Jazz Is Blues.” (It’s believed to be one of the earliest, if not the earliest, uses of the word “jazz” as a musical term by a newspaper.)
In 1960, the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee was first published by J.B. Lippincott and Co.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Sela Ward is 64.
Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 63.
Singer Suzanne Vega is 61.
Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 61.
Actress Lisa Rinna is 57.
Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 55.
Actor GREG GRUNBERG is 54.
Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 53.
Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 48.
Rapper Lil’ Kim is 46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.