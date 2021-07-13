TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 13, the 194th day of 2021. There are 171 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 13, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
10 YEARS AGO
California became the first state in the nation to add lessons about gays and lesbians to social studies classes in public schools under a measure signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
ON THIS DATE
In 1939, Frank Sinatra made his first commercial recording, “From the Bottom of My Heart” and “Melancholy Mood,” with Harry James and his Orchestra for the Brunswick label.
In 1972, George McGovern received the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Miami Beach.
In 1974, the Senate Watergate Committee proposed sweeping reforms in an effort to prevent another Watergate scandal.
In 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.
In 2010, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner died in Tampa, Florida, nine days after turning 80.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (“Jeopardy!”) is 93.
Actor Patrick Stewart is 81.
Actor HARRISON FORD is 79.
Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 75.
Actor Didi Conn is 70.
Singer Louise Mandrell is 67.
Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 64.
Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 59.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 39.
Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 27.
