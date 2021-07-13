TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, JULY 13, the 194th day of 2021. There are 171 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Supreme Court In Your Life

FILE – This Aug. 22, 1958 file photo shows Thurgood Marshall outside the Supreme Court in Washington. From the time Americans roll out of bed in the morning until they turn in, and even who they might be spending the night with, the court’s rulings are woven into daily life in ways large and small.(AP Photo, File)

On July 13, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)

10 YEARS AGO

California became the first state in the nation to add lessons about gays and lesbians to social studies classes in public schools under a measure signed by Gov. Jerry Brown. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1939, Frank Sinatra made his first commercial recording, “From the Bottom of My Heart” and “Melancholy Mood,” with Harry James and his Orchestra for the Brunswick label.

In 1972, George McGovern received the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Miami Beach.

In 1974, the Senate Watergate Committee proposed sweeping reforms in an effort to prevent another Watergate scandal.

In 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.

In 2010, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner died in Tampa, Florida, nine days after turning 80.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Harrison Ford

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles. Ford was piloting a plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another plane was landing, and federal authorities are investigating, officials and a representative for the actor said Wednesday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (“Jeopardy!”) is 93.

Actor Patrick Stewart is 81.

Actor HARRISON FORD is 79.

Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 75.

Actor Didi Conn is 70.

Singer Louise Mandrell is 67.

Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 64.

Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 59.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 39.

Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 27.

