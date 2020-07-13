TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 13, the 195th day of 2020. There are 171 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 13, 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.
10 YEARS AGO
New York Yankees owner GEORGE STEINBRENNER died in Tampa, Florida, nine days after turning 80. The National League won the All-Star Game, defeating the American League 3-1 in Anaheim, California, to capture its first Midsummer Classic since 1996. Vernon Baker, a Black U.S. soldier who belatedly received the Medal of Honor for World War II valor in 1997 after historians concluded he’d been wrongly denied the award because of his race, died at his home near St. Maries, Idaho; he was 90.
ON THIS DATE:
• In 1812, New York became the first U.S. city to adopt regulations on how pawnbrokers could conduct business.
• In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
• In 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.
• In 1990, the romantic fantasy “Ghost,” starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, was released by Paramount Pictures.
• In 2018, a grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election; the grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges that they had hacked Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
• Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (“Jeopardy!”) is 96.
• Actor Harrison Ford is 78.
• Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 74.
• Actress Didi Conn is 69.
• Singer Louise Mandrell is 66.
• Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 58.
• Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 58.
• St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 38.
• Actor Steven R. McQueen is 32.
• Actress Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 26.
