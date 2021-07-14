THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We first make our habits, and then our habits make us.” — John Dryden
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 14, the 195th day of 2021. There are 170 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 14, 2009, disgraced financier Bernard Madoff arrived at the Butner Federal Correctional Complex in North Carolina to begin serving a 150-year sentence for his massive Ponzi scheme. (Madoff died in prison in April 2021.)
10 YEARS AGO
A federal judge in Washington, D.C. declared a mistrial in baseball star Roger Clemens’ perjury trial over inadmissible evidence shown to jurors. (Clemens, who was accused of lying under oath to Congress when he denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs during his career, was acquitted in a retrial.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government.
In 1881, outlaw William H. Bonney Jr., alias “Billy the Kid,” was shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett in Fort Sumner in present-day New Mexico.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure providing funds for a national monument honoring scientist George Washington Carver; the monument was built at Carver’s birthplace near Diamond, Missouri.
In 1980, the Republican national convention opened in Detroit, where nominee-apparent Ronald Reagan told a welcoming rally he and his supporters were determined to “make America great again.”
In 2015, world powers and Iran struck a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 89.
Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 73.
Actor Jerry Houser is 69.
Actor JANE LYNCH is 61.
Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 60.
Actor Matthew Fox is 55.
Former child actor Missy Gold is 51.
Country singer Jamey Johnson is 46.
Actor Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 34.
Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 34.
