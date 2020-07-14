TOMORROW IS
Tomorrow is TUESDAY, JULY 14, the 196th day of 2020. There are 170 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 14, 2016, terror struck Bastille Day celebrations in the French Riviera city of Nice (nees) as a large truck plowed into a festive crowd, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State extremists; the driver was shot dead by police.
10 YEARS AGO
An Iranian nuclear scientist who’d disappeared a year earlier headed back to Tehran, telling Iranian state media that he’d been abducted by CIA agents. (The U.S. said Shahram Amiri was a willing defector who’d changed his mind.)
ON THIS DATE:
• In 1933, all German political parties, except the Nazi Party, were outlawed.
• In 1960, British researcher Jane Goodall arrived at the Gombe Stream Reserve in the Tanganyika Territory (in present-day Tanzania) to begin her famous study of chimpanzees in the wild.
• In 1980, the Republican national convention opened in Detroit, where nominee-apparent Ronald Reagan told a welcoming rally he and his supporters were determined to “make America great again.”
• In 2004, the Senate scuttled a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage. (Forty-eight senators voted to advance the measure — 12 short of the 60 needed — and 50 voted to block it).
• In 2013, thousands of demonstrators across the country protested a Florida jury’s decision the day before to clear George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
• Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 88.
• Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 72.
• Actress Jane Lynch is 60.
• Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 59.
• Former child actress Missy Gold is 50.
• Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 49.
• Rhythm-and-blues singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 45.
• Country singer Jamey Johnson is 45.
• Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 45.
• Actress Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33.
