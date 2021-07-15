THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Happiness grows at our own firesides, and is not to be picked in strangers’ gardens.” — Douglas William Jerrold
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 15, the 196th day of 2021. There are 169 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 15, 1985, a visibly gaunt Rock Hudson appeared at a news conference with frequent co-star Doris Day (it was later revealed Hudson was suffering from AIDS).
10 YEARS AGO
Rupert Murdoch accepted the resignation of The Wall Street Journal’s publisher, Les Hinton, and the chief of his British operations, Rebekah Brooks, as the once-defiant media mogul struggled to control an escalating phone hacking scandal.
ON THIS DATE
In 1834, the Spanish Inquisition was abolished more than 3 1/2 centuries after its creation.
In 1910, the term “Alzheimer’s disease” was used to describe a progressive form of presenile dementia in the book “Clinical Psychiatry” by German psychiatrist Emil Kraepelin, who credited the work of his colleague, Alois Alzheimer, in identifying the condition.
In 1916, Boeing Co., originally known as Pacific Aero Products Co., was founded in Seattle.
In 1976, a 36-hour kidnap ordeal began for 26 schoolchildren and their bus driver as they were abducted near Chowchilla, California, by three gunmen and imprisoned in an underground cell. (The captives escaped unharmed; the kidnappers were caught.)
In 1997, fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide. (Investigators believed Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a cross-country rampage that began the previous March.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Patrick Wayne is 82.
Singer Linda Ronstadt is 75.
Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 73.
Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 64.
Actor Lolita Davidovich is 60.
Actor BRIGITTE NIELSEN is 58.
Rock musician Jason Bonham is 55.
Actor Scott Foley is 49.
Actor Brian Austin Green is 48.
Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.