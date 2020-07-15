THOUGHT OF THE DAY
Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive. — Dalai Lama
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, the 197th day of 2020. There are 169 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 15, 1799, French soldiers in Egypt discovered the Rosetta Stone, which proved instrumental in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.
10 YEARS AGO
After 85 days, BP stopped the flow of oil into the Gulf of Mexico using a 75-ton cap lowered onto the well earlier in the week.
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, Augustus Bacon, D-Ga., became the first person elected to the U.S. Senate under the terms of the recently ratified 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for popular election of senators.
In 1976, a 36-hour kidnap ordeal began for 26 schoolchildren and their bus driver as they were abducted near Chowchilla, California, by three gunmen and imprisoned in an underground cell. (The captives escaped unharmed; the kidnappers were cau ght.)
In 1985, a visibly gaunt Rock Hudson appeared at a news conference with actress Doris Day (it was later revealed Hudson was suffering from AIDS).
In 1997, fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide. (Investigators believed Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a cross-country rampage that began the previous March.)
In 2016, Donald Trump chose Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, an experienced politician with deep Washington connections, as his running mate.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Patrick Wayne is 81.
Singer Linda Ronstadt is 74.
Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 72.
Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 70.
Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 63.
Actor Willie Aames is 60.
Actress Lolita Davidovich is 59.
Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 57.
Rock musician Jason Bonham is 54.
Actor Scott Foley is 48.
Actor Brian Austin Green is 47.
Actor TAYLOR KINNEY (“Chicago Fire”) is 39.
