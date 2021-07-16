THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today.” — H. Jackson Brown Jr.
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 16, the 197th day of 2021. There are 168 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 16, 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C.
10 YEARS AGO
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez left his country for Cuba to begin chemotherapy, vowing to win his fight against cancer and calling for his political allies to stay united in his absence. (Chavez, who would undergo additional cancer surgery and treatment in Cuba, died in March 2013.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1909, the Audi auto company was founded in Zwickau, Germany, by August Horch.
In 1964, as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination in San Francisco, Barry M. Goldwater declared that “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice” and that “moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.”
In 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.
In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when their single-engine plane, piloted by Kennedy, plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
In 2004, Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement by a federal judge in New York for lying about a stock sale.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 78.
Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 73.
Actor Faye Grant is 64.
Actor Phoebe Cates is 58.
Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 54.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 53.
Actor Rain Pryor is 52.
Actor COREY FELDMAN is 50.
Actor AnnaLynne McCord is 34.
Actor-singer James Maslow is 31.
