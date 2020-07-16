THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn’t sit for a month.” —Theodore Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 16, the 198th day of 2020. There are 168 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 16, 1945, the United States exploded its first experimental atomic bomb in the desert of Alamogordo, New Mexico.
10 YEARS AGO
Retired intelligence analyst KENDALL MYERS, the 73-year-old great grandson of Alexander Graham Bell, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for quietly spying for Cuba for nearly a third of a century from inside the State Department.
ON THIS DATE
In 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C.
In 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.
In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when their single-engine plane, piloted by Kennedy, plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
In 2004, Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement by a federal judge in New York for lying about a stock sale.
In 2008, Florida resident Casey Anthony, whose 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, had been missing a month, was arrested on charges of child neglect, making false official statements and obstructing a criminal investigation. (Casey Anthony was later acquitted at trial of murdering Caylee, whose skeletal remains were found in December 2008; she was convicted of lying to police.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 77.
Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 72.
Actress Faye Grant is 63.
Dancer Michael Flatley is 62.
Actress Phoebe Cates is 57.
Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 53.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer BARRY SANDERS is 52.
Actress Rain Pryor is 51.
Actor Corey Feldman is 49.
Actress AnnaLynne McCord is 33.
